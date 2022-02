Q I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn’t get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? — Not Your Drama.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO