Finding motivation after burnout

As a kid I can remember the angry lunch lady at school, she hated her job, her life and everything about kids and she let everyone know it. I always wondered why she kept coming to work if she hated it so much, if she didn’t like what she was doing, why didn’t she do something else? The other day I was in a meeting discussing possible changes that could be made on Fort Wainwright to make life better for our Soldiers. It was pointed out that many of our younger Soldiers hate what they are doing, they don’t have any motivation or passion for the job. Another individual at the meeting made the statement that it starts with our leaders, “their job is to motivate and inspire and that just isn’t happening.” So how do we motivate the unmotivated?

ABRAHAM MASLOW ・ 8 DAYS AGO