Oregon State’s hopes of making the women’s NCAA Tournament were dealt a serious blow on Saturday as the Beavers lost 60-45 on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes. The loss in Boulder capped off Oregon State’s regular season, and now just the Pac-12 tournament remains. But the loss to the Buffaloes (20-7, 9-7 Pac-12) likely means the Beavers (13-12, 6-9) need to make the Pac-12 tourney title game, if not win the tournament, to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO