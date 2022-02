Spotify's long been one of the best destinations for music streaming, and recently we've seen the provider start expanding into the hardware space with its Car Thing – a handy little gadget for controlling your music while driving. Following an announcement last spring, the company introduced a waitlist system for users eager to purchase one but it was almost lottery-like, with just a handful of those signing up actually having the chance to buy. If you didn't make the cut back then, you'll be happy to learn that Spotify has finally opened general sales of Car Thing in the US.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO