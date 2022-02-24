UK to respond ‘decisively’ to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law and Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.

Mr Johnson said he is “appalled by the horrific events” seen in the wake of Mr Putin’s decision to conduct a military operation in Ukraine.

He added he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss “next steps”.

