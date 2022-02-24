ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Senior Spotlight: STM's Raegan Latiolais

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0l73_0eNWdkMf00

You can't talk about St. Thomas More girls soccer without using the word dynasty.

"You can't speak enough about these players buying in wholeheartedly," STM Head Coach Daniel Underwood said. "Not just playing to one certain level, but raising the level each and every year."

The Lady Cougars have won the last 5 Division II titles. One of the main pillars atop this championship foundation is Raegan Latiolais.

"Greatest feeling ever. I feel accomplished," Latiolais exclaimed. "I've set the tone for all the years below me. They gotta fill our shoes."

The forward scored 24 times as a senior and averaged over 20 goals a season during her 4 year career at STM.

"I've always been speedy and that's helped me throughout it all. And, its a great sport."

Dominating the Pitch is nothing new for Latiolais, as she fell in love with the sport at the age of 4. Underwood has seen Latiolais play since she was 11, as Underwood was her club coach at the time. He says not much has changed in 7 years.

"She just has a determined game face," Underwood laughs. "Just a fierce competitor. Really hard on herself, but obviously she's hard on herself and she consistently learns from her mistakes."

Now Underwood, along with her loved ones, will get to watch Latiolais shine at the next level. She signed to play soccer at the University of Mobile in December. As far as her legacy at STM, she hopes it goes far beyond stats and wins.

"I want to be remembered as a great team player, very unselfish and a hard worker."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
LaGrange Daily News

Senior Spotlight: Callaway Basketball and Track star Gabrielle Johnson

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a series on athletes in their senior year of high school in Troup County. Callaway basketball and track star Gabrielle Johnson is best known for her prowess on the basketball court — a sport she has played since she was four years old. Her father loves basketball and her mother played in high school, so it was a natural fit that she’s stuck with since she was young.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
KATC News

Cajuns softball sweeps Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

No. 15 Louisiana completed the second day of the Mardi Gras Mambo on Saturday, Feb. 26 picking up two wins while scoring 11 runs against Portland State and Lipscomb. UL never trailed in either contest and had just one error in between the two games.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stm#Girls Soccer#The University Of Mobile#Breaking News#Instagram Subs
On3.com

Oregon Coaching Profile: Junior Adams

In the coming weeks, ScoopDuck will publish profiles on each member of Dan Lanning’s Oregon coaching staff. Next up is co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams. The following is a review of Adams’ career along with a few relevant stats for each season. Early days. Note:...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
KATC News

KATC News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy