Senior Spotlight: STM's Raegan Latiolais

You can't talk about St. Thomas More girls soccer without using the word dynasty.

"You can't speak enough about these players buying in wholeheartedly," STM Head Coach Daniel Underwood said. "Not just playing to one certain level, but raising the level each and every year."

The Lady Cougars have won the last 5 Division II titles. One of the main pillars atop this championship foundation is Raegan Latiolais.

"Greatest feeling ever. I feel accomplished," Latiolais exclaimed. "I've set the tone for all the years below me. They gotta fill our shoes."

The forward scored 24 times as a senior and averaged over 20 goals a season during her 4 year career at STM.

"I've always been speedy and that's helped me throughout it all. And, its a great sport."

Dominating the Pitch is nothing new for Latiolais, as she fell in love with the sport at the age of 4. Underwood has seen Latiolais play since she was 11, as Underwood was her club coach at the time. He says not much has changed in 7 years.

"She just has a determined game face," Underwood laughs. "Just a fierce competitor. Really hard on herself, but obviously she's hard on herself and she consistently learns from her mistakes."

Now Underwood, along with her loved ones, will get to watch Latiolais shine at the next level. She signed to play soccer at the University of Mobile in December. As far as her legacy at STM, she hopes it goes far beyond stats and wins.

"I want to be remembered as a great team player, very unselfish and a hard worker."

