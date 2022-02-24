ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest innovations in mussel Market with Future Trends,Growth opportunities forecast to 2028

By Presley Michelle
 4 days ago

The objective of the “Global mussel Market 2022” is to give a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical knowledge, industry-validated market knowledge, and projections with an acceptable set of assumptions and methodology. The mussel report additionally helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments...

Reuters

Truck maker AB Volvo halts production in Russia -spokesperson

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) has halted all its production and sales in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Monday. Volvo Group generates roughly 3% of its sales in Russia and has one factory in the country. Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna...
BUSINESS

