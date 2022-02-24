ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

KU v. Bloomsburg mens and women's basketball 2.23.22

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKutztown sweeps Bloomsburg, Lady Golden Bears secure top spot...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Home, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Kutztown, PA
Sports
Bloomsburg, PA
Sports
Kutztown, PA
Basketball
City
Bloomsburg, PA
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mens#Psac#Basketball Teams#Sweeps#Ku#Psac East
Reuters

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy