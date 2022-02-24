KU v. Bloomsburg mens and women's basketball 2.23.22

President Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. If confirmed by the Senate, she will become the first Black woman to the nation's highest court. Ed O'Keefe has more on the historic pick.
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running and Russia's Interfax news agency said they had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol. Ukrainian officials were not immediately available to comment on the...
Close to 3 in 10 Americans should continue wearing masks in indoor public areas, including schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, based on new guidance that incorporates federal COVID-19 data from hospitals. The agency's new recommendations come as a growing number of places have already moved...
A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release
A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
The national soccer teams for Poland and Sweden will not play Russia in pivotal FIFA World Cup playoff qualifiers in March because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Poland's football association president Cezary Kulesza said in a tweet on Saturday it is "time to act!" "Due to the escalation of...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in...
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion. In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed...
