China sets price guide for benchmark thermal coal

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China has set a “reasonable” price range for the benchmark 5,500 kcal thermal coal at Qinghuangdao Port for medium- and long-term trading at 570-770 yuan ($86.98-$121.77) a tonne, the country’s state planner said on Thursday.

The move comes as Beijing strives to balance the profits between coal miners and power generators after a widespread electricity outage and runaway coal prices last year. ($1 = 6.3234 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

