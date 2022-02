Earlier this week, the USFL held its inaugural player draft, in preparation for a regular-season that will begin April 16th with a joint primetime broadcast on NBC and FOX. Since we here at the OBR are football obsessives, our very own Anthony Reinhard (Twitter) combed thru all 8 rosters after the draft took place and put together a list of every player selected that ever was on the Browns roster, whether or not they ever took a snap in a live game.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO