The head football coach and athletic director position at Bowie High School is now open. Cory Mandrell, who held the position for the last three years, resigned. Under Mandrell’s leadership, the Jackrabbits won six games over three seasons. For the last two years, Bowie played in a tough district 4-3A DI with the likes of […]

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO