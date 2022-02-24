FENG: Translating Love

Last year, I decided to study outside on Cross Campus nearly every week. One chilly Monday in November, two girls were throwing white frisbees. Others were seated in benches, their backpacks as their companions. I placed my sweater and notebooks on top of the stone leading up to Sterling Memorial Library. Although the cold numbed my fingers, the sun warmed the stone. I tied my hair up in a ponytail, ready to begin my homework. 3 p.m. Two minutes in, someone approached me. “Do you mind if I take your picture?” she asked. “Oh, yeah, yeah,” I said, trying to hide my enthusiasm. She stepped back and I took off my ponytail (to look cooler).
Comments / 0