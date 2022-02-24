FENG: Translating Love

Today certified local Feng Shui practitioner Linda Ellson explains an important tip to help you get started if you’re thinking of incorporating Feng Shui into your home. Linda says the most important Feng Shui that anyone would have if you choose to practice Feng Shui or dabble in Feng Shui is actually your long-term Feng Shui. She says we would say setting up your home space environment whether you are setting up a new home, an apartment or a dorm or you decided you’ve lived in a place for thirty years and it is time to change it up a little bit and feel more comfortable, that is your long-term Feng Shui. Linda says that’s your most important Feng Shui but the knowledge and the power to know is that it doesn’t stop there, that every year there are subtle and not so subtle shifts and changes that take place with the “annual energy.” She says we all need to get in gear with a big cleaning mode because that is a way to spark it up. If you don’t love something move it along, Linda says, I always say to people clutter clear, if you don’t love it, need it, if it doesn’t inspire you then it is time to toss it out, give it away, give it to a friend or a charity and make room for something new.

