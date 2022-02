>Hershey Theatre Announces 2022 Apollo Award Nominations for Plays, Playwrights. (Hershey, PA) -- The Hershey Theatre has announced the nominees for the play and playwright categories for the upcoming 14th annual Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards. The Apollo Awards recognize outstanding achievement in theater by local high school students. The list of winners is available on the awards organization's website. The awards were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic but are scheduled to be held in-person this year during a ceremony May 22nd at the Hershey Theatre. During the awards show, short monologues will be performed by lead actor and actress nominees.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO