Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seals win late

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kucherov had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Plucks apple in win

Zadorov logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild. Zadorov set up his defense partner Erik Gudbranson on the Flames' third tally in the first period. With five helpers in his last nine games, Zadorov is making a positive impact from a third-pairing role. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 61 shots on net, 107 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 44 outings overall. He last reached the 14-point mark in 2018-19, and his career high is 20 points in 77 contests in 2017-18.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Engine behind outdoor win

Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 win over the Predators in Saturday's Stadium Series outdoor game. His goal -- a one-timer from low in the left circle -- stood as the winner; the assists came on the power play. Stamkos is the third NHLer to record a point on each of his team's first three goals in an outdoor game (Steve Staios, 2003; Martin Havlat, 2009). He's also on a four-game goal streak (five goals, two assists) and has 59 points (25 goals, 37 assists) in 50 games. Stamkos has scored at least 25 goals in 11 different seasons.
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Ian Thomas: Re-signs on three-year deal

Thomas agreed to terms with Carolina on a three-year contract Friday. Thomas was scheduled to hit free agency mid-March, but he will instead stick with the team that initially selected him back in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Though the 26-year-old was effectively invisible for fantasy purposes in 2021 -- he posted just 18 catches for 188 yards without a touchdown across 17 appearances -- he did solidify himself as a capable blocker. That said, positional teammate Tommy Tremble could well be the more interesting fantasy option next season.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it put the captain at a tie with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Partial participant at practice

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Sunday due to illness

Thompson (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks. Thompson has been downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable. In his absence, Otto Porter, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole are all candidates for increased roles. Thompson's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: Pritchard sparks late rally in C's win

The lowly Detroit Pistons have been the only team able to hang with the Boston Celtics over the past month. But the C's found a way to take care of business Saturday in Detroit. After going back and forth with the Pistons for much of the game, Boston ripped off...
