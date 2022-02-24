Kansas school board to meet after ‘inappropriate’ remark

TOPEKA (AP) – Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week.

Watson did not immediately return a telephone message or email Wednesday evening seeking comment, nor did department spokespeople.

The 10-member elected board appoints the commissioner, who is the top administrator at the State Department of Education. Watson became commissioner in 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson’s public schools.

Board Chair Jim Porter, a Fredonia Republican, said members had been made aware of the alleged remarks but, “I have not heard the tape.”

As commissioner, Watson is perhaps best known for pushing for a redesign of the state’s public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.