No. 18 seed Syracuse pulled off a stunning 6A second round upset on Friday as it overcame a double-digit first half deficit to rally past No. 2 seed Davis for the unlikely victory. Brevin Hamblin led the way for the Titans scoring 10 points to go along with 11 rebounds. The Darts led 26-20 heading into the fourth quarter, but Syracuse used a 28-16 edge in the fourth to rally for the win. Syracuse finished the game 29 of 32 from the free throw line, with Kaden Erickson and Brock Williams combining to go 21 of 23 as they finished with 17 and 12 points respectively.

SYRACUSE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO