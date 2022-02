Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher admits he would rather have saved a penalty than scored one in their shoot-out win over Chelsea which secured a record ninth success in the competition.After all 10 outfield players on both sides were successful from the spot following 120 goalless minutes at Wembley, the Republic of Ireland international stepped up to lash home what turned out to be the winning effort.Opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought on late in extra time specifically for the shoot-out in a pre-determined move by Thomas Tuchel, blazed over and Kelleher was the hero in a shoot-out for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO