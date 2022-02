This past fall, Animal Planet unveiled an all-new series in Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante, in which the host aims to shine a light on some of the most bizarre members of the animal kingdom. Despite how much we know about animals around the world, there are still remote ecosystems that biologists continue to discover animals in, with the series shining a spotlight on species that had seemingly gone extinct or had inspired legendary tales. This Saturday on Animal Planet will see the return of Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante, with these new episodes also expected to debut on discovery+.

