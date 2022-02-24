ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling City, TX

Lady Eagles return to regional tournament after 17 years

 4 days ago

STERLING CITY– The 2022 Lady Eagles are etching their name in history as they make a return to the regional tournament for the first time since 2005. Sterling City is the only three seed who made it into regional play.

The Eagles (24-11) are coming off a hard-fought win to Veribest in the area round of playoffs and now turn their attention to Hermleigh (27-6) who are no strangers to the regional round of playoffs as they make their fifth straight appearance in the tournament.

Regional play is set to begin Friday in Snyder, Texas Sterling City will take the court at 6:00 p.m.

Hear how the ladies of Sterling City felt after their 55-41 win over the Lady Falcons Monday night in the video above.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

