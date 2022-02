PUYALLUP, Wash. - The South Hill Mall Transit Center in Puyallup reopened Friday after being closed for more than six months for multiple renovation projects. Pierce Transit said the center was due for renovations before it closed in July 2021. The center, located just south of the South Hill Mall on the corner of 37th Ave SW and 57th St SW, was built in 1999.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO