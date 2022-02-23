ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep Basketball: Deubrook Area, Sioux Valley and Wilmot record region victories

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BObQ_0eNWW65F00

Third-seeded Deubrook Area and fourth-seeded Sioux Valley each posted home-court victories Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 2A girls basketball tournament.

At White, the Dolphins (16-5) advanced with a 46-22 win over sixth-seeded Deuel.

Kadence Bowne scored nine points to pace a balanced attack for Deubrook Area. Carley Landmark followed with eight and Ellie Koenig, Emma Vandermeer and Skyla Petersen each six.

Haley Winter’s 12 points paced Deuel (5-16).

At Volga, the Cossacks improved to 15-6 with a 66-40 win over fifth-seeded Great Plains Lutheran.

Reagan Johnson topped Sioux Valley with 19 points. Julia Schneider followed with 14, Isabelle Bloker 11 and Laryn Stevens nine.

The Panthers were led by Halle Bauer’s 11 points. Kimberly Goens added eight, Mali York and Madeline Prahl each six and Myra Lentz five. Bryn Holmen and Prahl each snared six rebounds and Goens five to go with four assists.

GPL (11-10) tied a school record with 11 wins this season.

The tourney is slated for resume Thursday night with Sioux Valley visiting top-seeded Hamlin (19-2) and Deubrook Area visiting second-seeded Flandreau (17-3). The winners advance to Class A SoDak 16 state-qualifying games on Thursday, March 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNwYc_0eNWW65F00

Region 1B

Madeline Remund’s 22 points and seven rebounds carried ninth-seeded Wilmot (4-17) past eighth-seeded Langford Area 49-38 Wednesday during the opening game of the Region 1B tourney.

Addison Heinje contributed nine points, Paris Red Thunder seven and Ashlyn Ebben six for the Wolves.

Katie Jensen had 16 points, Montana Marlow six and Megan Gustafson and Kylie Schock each five for host Langford Area (6-15). Olyvia Dwight hauled in eight rebounds.

Wilmot is scheduled to visit top-seeded Aberdeen Roncalli on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Thursday's other scheduled games include Waubay-Summit at Britton-Hecla, Leola-Frederick-Area at Aberdeen Christian and Northwestern at Warner.

Boys Basketball

Groton Area 50, Tiospa Zina 32 — Groton Area (16-3, 8-2) clinched at least a share of the Northeast Conference title with the win over Tiospa Zina (10-7, 6-3).

No other details were reported.

Clark-Willow Lake and Hamlin are each 7-2 with one conference game remaining.

West Central Area 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 52 — West Central Area improved to 17-4 with the Minnesota non-conference win. Cam and Cole Anderson led the way with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

Landon Schirm and Kaiden Allpress each scored 13 points for LqPV (11-3). Schirm added three steals and Hunter Conn nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Other Tuesday South Dakota Scores

Girls Basketball

Region 2B

North Central 31, Ipswich 20

Potter County 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 9

Region 8B

Bison 55, McIntosh 10

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Prep Basketball: Deubrook Area, Sioux Valley and Wilmot record region victories

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Class AA Region 3, Section 1 Preview

Bluefield (18-4) There was some question as to whether or not the Beavers would get the top seed after they split with Wyoming East, as the loss coming on a neutral court at The Greenbrier. That didn’t happen because Bluefield’s resume outside of the section is one of the best...
BLUEFIELD, WV
American News

Prep boys basketball: Regional pairings announced

Games are scheduled for March 1. Sites are noted in parentheses, times will be updated when available. No. 1 Groton vs. No. 8 Sisseton (Groton) No. 3 Tiospa Zina vs. No. 6 Redfield (Clark) No. 4 Milbank vs. No. 5 Florence/Henry (Groton) Region 2A. No. 1 Flandreau vs. No 8...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Springfield News Sun

Girls basketball: Regional schedule for area teams in Sweet 16

Below is the schedule for the girls basketball regional semifinals/finals this week:. Mason vs. Winton Woods, 6 p.m. Mount Notre Dame vs. Princeton, 8 p.m. Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. DIVISION II. Tuesday, March 1. at Springfield High School. Alter vs. Cols. Granville, 6 p.m. Eaton vs. Badin, 8 p.m. Friday,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WJHL

Area teams pick up regional quarterfinal victories

(WJHL) – A handful of Northeast Tennessee squads advanced to their respective boy’s basketball regional semifinals with wins on Saturday night. Science Hill, led by Jamar Livingston, cruise past Morristown West in a Region 1-4A matchup, 82-36. Sullivan East hung tough with Greeneville for a while in Hal Henard Gymnasium, but the Greene Devils pulled […]
BASKETBALL
Leader-Telegram

Prep girls basketball: Eau Claire Memorial finishes season sweep of North with playoff victory

It is not often that intracity rivals have three chances to play each other in one season. The Eau Claire North girls basketball team traveled to Memorial to face the Old Abes, their crosstown and Big Rivers conference rivals, in a regional semifinal Friday night. Memorial came out on top for the third time this season, this time by a score of 69-45.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Gustafson
St. Louis American

Prep postseason basketball push is on throughout region

Postseason high school basketball has tipped off on both sides of the river. Small schools are participating in district playoff competition in Missouri, while girls’ teams have taken center stage in Illinois with regional and sectional competition. St. Louis area teams are competing in Class 3 district playoff action...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
GazetteXtra

Area girls basketball: Brodhead, Edgerton advance to regional final games

The Edgerton High girls basketball team opened up the postseason by beating Clinton for the third time this season Friday night. Kate Gunderson scored 20 points and Sylvia Fox added 16 to lead the Crimson Tide to a 62-42 victory in a Division 3 regional semifinal game. Second-seeded Edgerton (22-3) hosts third-seeded Madison Edgewood on Saturday night. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Tournament#Panthers#Aberdeen#Waubay Summit
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

163
Followers
518
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy