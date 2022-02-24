ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

How THON saved York man’s life beyond cancer diagnosis

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOIj9_0eNWVc5L00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — When he danced the 46 hours in 2016 at THON, Brady Lucas wore a shirt with the words “THON saved me” on the back. It was a simple phrase that encompassed two battles with cancer and over a decade-long relationship with Four Diamonds.

“Initially it was the dollars that provided my family with the support as well as the nurses and doctors to give me the best care plan possible.” Brady said. “Moving forward, I think that ‘THON saved me’ [means] it is saving me to do the next thing; it’s saving me to have the next birthday; it’s saving me to have that marriage; it’s saving me to do all these little things along the way.”

THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

The York native was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2008; he was just eight years old. In 2011, Brady relapsed requiring a bone marrow transplant on February 2, 2011.

“I think every year is different,” Brady says of how THON marks time. “I’m 11 years post-bone marrow transplant in February, and every year is just a monument. We celebrate every day; we celebrate every second.”

After virtual in 2021, THON returns to in-person for 50th annual weekend

Thanks to Four Diamonds, Brady and his family never saw a hospital bill for his treatment, in part due to the fundraising efforts of the students at Penn State’s annual THON weekend.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyYsw_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz0Jd_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FE0t_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pUGh_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pdbp_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWn5n_0eNWVc5L00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8ndi_0eNWVc5L00
Marathon swimmer turned THON dancer at 58-years-old

After Brady graduated from West York High School in 2014, he went on to attend the university that saved his life: Penn State. He joined the fraternity he was paired with as a Four Diamonds child.

He became a captain for THON, and was one of the 17 students on the 2018 THON Executive Committee as the Special Events Director. It was during his time volunteering for THON that Brady was introduced to his fiancee, Julia Mauro.

“How could THON not mean so much to me,” Julia asks. “When THON and Four Diamonds basically saved the love of my life. That’s the reason that we were able to meet and start a life together. It has such a special place in my heart.”

Penn State athletes take centerstage at 2022 THON

Julia is a 2017 graduate of Penn State; she now works in pediatric nursing. She volunteered at THON as a sophomore and senior, and spent a semester at the children’s hospital in Hershey.

“THON basically defined my Penn State experience, so that’s basically the biggest thing I think of when I think of my time at Penn State,” Julia said.

THON 2020 Coverage: Cancer survivor now helps other kids battling cancer

Now, Brady’s experience with THON and Four Diamonds continues. Following his graduation from Penn State, Brady became a gift officer for the Hershey-based organization with the goal of raising money to benefit kids, like himself, who are battling cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

“For me, I think every THON has a special place in my heart,” Brady said. “Whether it was the first one in 2008, whether it was the senior year when I was on the executive committee, or whether it was the year I danced in 2016… they’re all monumental, and they’re moments that my family can just cherish me being here.”

Brady says THON is what saved his life, has changed his life, and now has become his life’s mission.

THON 2020 Coverage: Lemoyne family inspires dancers

Interview with Brady Lucas & Julia Mauro at THON 2022

THON Weekend 2022: 700+ students ready to dance for a cure

Penn State THON raised over $13 million in its 50th annual event this past weekend. The 700 students stayed standing and dancing for the entire weekend inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s campus in State College.

The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The THON 2022 total breaks an overall fundraising record from 2014. To date, THON has raised over 200 million dollars for Four Diamonds to pay for treatment and research for childhood cancer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

First responders fundraise for veterans ice hockey group

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Playing in an exhibition ice hockey game, local first responders helped to raise money for wounded veterans to play the sport. The Saturday fundraiser featured a matchup of local fire and police department players at Twin Ponds East in Harrisburg. The event also showcased a game by members of the veterans […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Heat induct Gregg Mace into Hall of Fame

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Heat inducted Gregg Mace into their Hall of Fame on Sunday. Mace was the longtime abc27 Sports Director before he passed away in 2019 after a battle with prostate cancer. Mace is the 13th person inducted into the Harrisburg Heat Hall of Fame. Mace was a big part in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
State College, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Hershey, PA
State College, PA
Society
City
State College, PA
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
City
Lemoyne, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg behaves like champions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) —  Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball wants to finish what they started in 2020. The Nittany Lions won their first conference title in program history that year, earning a berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament. Before the coronavirus pandemic cut that tourney short, Penn State Harrisburg won their first round […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

What’s so special about Penn State Harrisburg hoops?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball just won back-to-back conference championships, the only two in school history. Now for the second time in three years, the Lions will play in the NCAA Division III National Tournament (the 2021 season was cancelled due to COVID). There’s a lot to love about this Penn […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

District III crowns bowling champions in 2022 finals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eighty bowlers rolled off in the PIAA District III Bowling Championships at ABC North in Harrisburg on Saturday. Out of 40 boys , Cumberland Valley freshman Matthew Pomian fell to Exeter Township’s Ethan Reimert in the championship. The final score was 193-182. In the girls field of 40 bowlers, two sisters […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg earns title game rematch with LBC

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg is on to the United East Conference Championship after the team’s 77-67 victory over St. Mary’s College in the semifinals. This is the second straight season that the Nittany Lions have advanced to the conference championship. The 2021 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, However, in […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#Whtm#Penn State#West York High School#Thon Executive Committee
abc27 News

Penn State Harrisburg wins back-to-back championships

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball won back-to-back conference championships, and punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. The Nittany Lions won the United East Conference Championship 85-52 over Lancaster Bible College on Saturday. Penn State Harrisburg (23-3) avenged last weekend’s regular-season finale loss to Lancaster Bible (20-7) by […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Midstate wrestlers win gold in region tournaments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The top individual wrestlers in the Midstate won gold at the 3A/2A South Central Region Wrestling Championships on Saturday. The 3A event was held at Spring Grove HS, while CD East played host to the 2A wrestlers. Below are a full list of champions by weight class for both 3A and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
abc27 News

Hershey Bears trending in wrong direction, lose to Utica

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears lost their fifth game of the last seven, 3-1 to Utica at home on Sunday evening. The Bears are currently fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings. Vitek Vanecek stopped 21 shots in a conditioning start, and Jake Massie scored his first goal with the Chocolate and White. […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 2,608 average daily cases Feb. 14-21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Feb. 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 21. According to the report, the daily average number of cases between Monday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 21, was 2,608. The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 21, was 27 % lower than […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID-19 cases decline

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics say they continue to see the stomach bug in high numbers. There are several viruses going around that have links to vomiting and diarrhea, including enterovirus and COVID-19. They have continued to see a few flu cases, though fewer than last week. COVID-19 cases are also down […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: Mental health screening software

Steve Sharp is a school counselor in the Hempfield School District in Lancaster County. Like a lot of counselors, he’s noticed an increase in mental health concerns among students since the start of the pandemic. “We have more reported concerns of depresssion, anxiety coming directly from students and from teacher observations as well,” Sharp said. […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy