How THON saved York man’s life beyond cancer diagnosis

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — When he danced the 46 hours in 2016 at THON, Brady Lucas wore a shirt with the words “THON saved me” on the back. It was a simple phrase that encompassed two battles with cancer and over a decade-long relationship with Four Diamonds.

“Initially it was the dollars that provided my family with the support as well as the nurses and doctors to give me the best care plan possible.” Brady said. “Moving forward, I think that ‘THON saved me’ [means] it is saving me to do the next thing; it’s saving me to have the next birthday; it’s saving me to have that marriage; it’s saving me to do all these little things along the way.”

The York native was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2008; he was just eight years old. In 2011, Brady relapsed requiring a bone marrow transplant on February 2, 2011.

“I think every year is different,” Brady says of how THON marks time. “I’m 11 years post-bone marrow transplant in February, and every year is just a monument. We celebrate every day; we celebrate every second.”

Thanks to Four Diamonds, Brady and his family never saw a hospital bill for his treatment, in part due to the fundraising efforts of the students at Penn State’s annual THON weekend.

















After Brady graduated from West York High School in 2014, he went on to attend the university that saved his life: Penn State. He joined the fraternity he was paired with as a Four Diamonds child.

He became a captain for THON, and was one of the 17 students on the 2018 THON Executive Committee as the Special Events Director. It was during his time volunteering for THON that Brady was introduced to his fiancee, Julia Mauro.

“How could THON not mean so much to me,” Julia asks. “When THON and Four Diamonds basically saved the love of my life. That’s the reason that we were able to meet and start a life together. It has such a special place in my heart.”

Julia is a 2017 graduate of Penn State; she now works in pediatric nursing. She volunteered at THON as a sophomore and senior, and spent a semester at the children’s hospital in Hershey.

“THON basically defined my Penn State experience, so that’s basically the biggest thing I think of when I think of my time at Penn State,” Julia said.

Now, Brady’s experience with THON and Four Diamonds continues. Following his graduation from Penn State, Brady became a gift officer for the Hershey-based organization with the goal of raising money to benefit kids, like himself, who are battling cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

“For me, I think every THON has a special place in my heart,” Brady said. “Whether it was the first one in 2008, whether it was the senior year when I was on the executive committee, or whether it was the year I danced in 2016… they’re all monumental, and they’re moments that my family can just cherish me being here.”

Brady says THON is what saved his life, has changed his life, and now has become his life’s mission.

Penn State THON raised over $13 million in its 50th annual event this past weekend. The 700 students stayed standing and dancing for the entire weekend inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s campus in State College.

The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The THON 2022 total breaks an overall fundraising record from 2014. To date, THON has raised over 200 million dollars for Four Diamonds to pay for treatment and research for childhood cancer.

