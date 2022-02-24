ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Music Matters: Sickamore Treezy embraces life with hip-hop

By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Nick Fletcher a.k.a. Sickamore Treezy has been a hip hop artist for over 15 years. He was 11 or 12 years old when he was first introduced to the world of hip hop. “I used to hang out in my brother’s room...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

The art of the hip-hop love song, part II

Hip-hop love songs are severely underrated, and rappers are often not taken as seriously when they write them. But the best hip-hop love songs are masterful — bringing new elements and real emotion to the love song genre while still oozing the luxurious swagger of rap. Part one of...
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Up & Coming St. Louis Hip-Hop Artist

Saint Louis born rapper / producer Save Ferris creates songs that are often driven by his mellow flow & classic production.  Ferris’ sound is known for his own Lo-Fi production & simplistic way of storytelling. One constant that remains through all of his music is his ability to move the listener.  
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Battle of the Bands continues with singer/songwriter showcase

The second round of The Lincoln Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition pulls singer/songwriters out from hiding and places them on a bigger stage than most of them are used to. Some have gotten practice from working with other guitarists in the monthly Jam Nights, but on March 5,...
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

A ‘melting pot of influence’: Black Violin draws from music styles ranging from classical to hip-hop

When Kev Marcus, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, reflects on the journey of how they’ve risen, he always cites his ability to be anew. A Black man with the build of an American football linebacker, his innate desires to play the viola and violin soothe his inner world but cause friction in the outer. But that, he says, is just opportunity.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
Rock Springs, WY
Entertainment
San Antonio Current

San Antonio music label to host hip-hop concert paired with mural art exhibition next month

San Antonio-based record label Mind & Soul Music is throwing an event that's equal part live music bill and art exhibition. The label's first Art&HipHop Collection and Experience will feature 13 local hip-hop artists rhyming wile muralists concurrently create custom artwork for each performance. The show will take place Saturday, March 5 at the AV Expression Warehouse Gallery.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Music Industry
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
VISTA.Today

Uptown! to Host Hip-Hop Dance Troupe on Saturday

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center will welcome Chosen Dance Company – Evvolution on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 PM. Chosen Dance Company has been a part of hip-hop culture for more than 20 years, spreading a message of peace, love, and harmony through dance. This troupe of dedicated artists makes it a point to provide an environment that inspires the youth of America through the fundamentals of movement, without explicit content. With live music, invigorating choreography, and a message that sticks, Chosen Dance Company knows how to engage fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

20 Hip-Hop Producers Forging The Sound Of Tomorrow

If there’s one universal truth about hip-hop, it’s that its sound is ever-evolving. From new flows and cadences to slang, the genre thrives off of disavowing the past and boldly adopting fresh perspectives. However, vocal delivery only accounts for one piece of this eternally metamorphosing puzzle. When it comes down to it, new rhyming styles or inflections can only capture the public’s imagination if they are married with production that’ll compliment them. In a lot of cases, it can even be make-or-break as to what kind of ceiling is imposed on the track’s success.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
B106

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit Kendrick Lamar winning the Pulitzer Prize for his DAMN. album in 2018, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Has Bonfire After Cutting Down Trees, Asks Kanye West For Work Boots: "Yeezy! I Need Them Boots, Baby!"

Just last week, The Boss introduced a brand new cow onto his farmland. Now, he's been taking the matters of managing and maintaining his farm into his own hands. Rick Ross, who has comfortably and openly stated that he's "Richer Than I Ever Been," is finally enjoying the luxury that is time to himself. One of the main ways that he does such is by spending time on the land that he owns. He speaks on it with passion and vigor, showing a genuine interest in the animals and renovating the area. When he got his first cow, an addition to the horses already on the premises, the excitement in his voice was more than palpable.
B106

Jay-Z Becomes First Rapper Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame – Hip Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit Jay-Z becoming the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Beats Aretha Franklin’s Record for Most Billboard Hot 100 Hits by Female Artist Ever – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit Nicki Minaj beating Aretha Franklin's Billboard Hot 100 record in 2017, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
CELEBRITIES
KEEL Radio

Dr. Dre Sells Beats Brand to Apple for $3 Billion – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit Dr. Dre selling his Beats brand to Apple Music for $3 million in 2014, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
MUSIC
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Don't miss these

Tom Hooten, principal trumpet for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall on the University of Wyoming campus. Hooten is one of the world’s prominent classical trumpeters and began his career more than 20 years ago with...
LARAMIE, WY
Hypebae

The Top 8 Hip-Hop Artists To Watch in 2022

The hip-hop world has seen the rise of female rappers over the years. Pioneers like MC Lyte, Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott have paved the way for today’s generation of artists such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Every year, we see emerging names making waves in the scene and we’ve gathered the top eight talents for you to watch this year. From the Bronx native DreamDoll to hip-hop and soul duo OSHUN, read on to discover our full lineup.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy