ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ECU 64, USF 60: How it looked from the baselines

By Walter Powell
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is how Wednesday night's 64-60...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Weekend Baseball Notebook: UNC Takes Two from No. 25 ECU

North Carolina backed up its opening four wins with a series win against East Carolina this past weekend: 7-4, 2-0, 0-5. Game one featured four home runs by the Tar Heels as the long ball continues to be a strength for this team. Brandon Schaeffer improved from his first start, and the bullpen showed what it can do as the pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts on Friday.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Ecu Pirates#Baselines#Ecu 64#The Ecu Pirates#The Usf Bulls
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Tulsa vs. ECU

East Carolina will go for a season sweep of Tulsa on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Game will be televised on ESPN+. Discuss the game here. I've got updates in Chapel Hill. Justin Milford will have updates from Minges. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 246 months ago, User...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan State vs. Purdue basketball: Everything Tom Izzo said after Spartans' upset of No. 4 Boilermakers

Michigan State head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo breathed a sigh of relief Saturday when the Spartans snapped a three-game losing skid and knocked off Purdue, upsetting the No. 4 Boilermakers 68-65 before 14,797 at MSU's Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Junior guard Tyson Walker's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left was the difference in a wild afternoon finish.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Tulsa vs. ECU: What to expect, betting info, and how to watch

East Carolina's basketball team will try and make it two wins in a row to close out the regular season home slate when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. The Pirates defeated South Florida 64-60 on Wednesday night to pull a game over .500 at 14-13 with two regular season games left to play. ECU is in search of its first winning season since winning the CIT in 2012-13. Joe Dooley has his club sitting at 5-10 in AAC play. The program has never won more than six games in conference action since entering the league.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

No. 15 Vols complete three-game rout of Iona with mercy-rule win

The Iona baseball team was finally put out of its weekend misery Sunday afternoon. Fifteenth-ranked Tennessee thumped Iona again at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, capping a comprehensive weekend sweep with a 12-2 win over the Gaels that was shortened to seven innings with a mercy rule designated before the start of the game.
MLB
247Sports

UNC basketball: What Tar Heels need to do to reach NCAA Tournament

Entering Monday's 7 p.m. ET game against Syracuse, UNC basketball is in a must-win scenario against the Orange to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. Currently, the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) are one of the last four teams in, according to Palm's bracketology update. They need to take out Syracuse (15-14) to keep their current resume intact.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

TJ Metcalf set for Ole Miss visit on Saturday

TJ Metcalf will be in Oxford on Saturday on an unofficial visit with the Ole Miss football program. The 6-1, 180-pounder out of Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School is a cousin of fromer Ole Miss standouts Terrence Metcalf and D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf is a three-star prospect rated as the nation's...
247Sports

Boston named semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year award

South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is one of 10 semifinalists for 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. It marks the second time in as many seasons that Boston as made it to at least semifinalist status. Ranked second in the nation...
247Sports

Dick Vitale deems Mike Krzyzewski college basketball's 'GOAT' before Duke-UNC game

The final week of the regular season in college basketball has arrived, which means the sendoff for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is almost here. Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this Saturday against rival North Carolina. On Sunday, ESPN legendary commentator Dick Vitale shared a picture of a marker board with a message about the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy