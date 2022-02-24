Case of fowl-play: Woman charged with attacking man after she tossed a rotisserie chicken at him during heated argument at a supermarket

A woman has been charged after throwing a rotisserie chicken at another customer during a fight in a Melbourne grocery store.

The 39-year-old woman from South Morang in the city's north east, was charged after a fight broke out at the Deveny Rd shop on Christmas Eve.

Victoria Police allege two women 'physically and verbally' attacked a man before the situation escalated.

'Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, and the two women left the scene before the matter was reported to police,' a spokeswoman said.

Whittlesea Police Eyewatch made a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post after the charges were laid.

'After working around the cluck, police have arrested and charged a woman following an investigation into a case of fowl-play,' it wrote on Tuesday.

'Police will allege the woman threw a rotisserie chicken at another customer while in a supermarket in Epping in December 2021.

'No one was injured but the chook was cooked.'

The woman is facing charges of throw missile and wilful damage, and was remanded in custody over an outstanding warrant for another matter.

She will face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in March.