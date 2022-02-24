ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Case of fowl-play: Woman charged with attacking man after she tossed a rotisserie chicken at him during heated argument at a supermarket

By Miriah Davis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A woman has been charged after throwing a rotisserie chicken at another customer during a fight in a Melbourne grocery store.

The 39-year-old woman from South Morang in the city's north east, was charged after a fight broke out at the Deveny Rd shop on Christmas Eve.

Victoria Police allege two women 'physically and verbally' attacked a man before the situation escalated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PuKo_0eNWURDb00
A 39-year-old woman has been charged for throwing a rotisserie chicken at another customer during a fight in a Melbourne

'Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, and the two women left the scene before the matter was reported to police,' a spokeswoman said.

Whittlesea Police Eyewatch made a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post after the charges were laid.

'After working around the cluck, police have arrested and charged a woman following an investigation into a case of fowl-play,' it wrote on Tuesday.

'Police will allege the woman threw a rotisserie chicken at another customer while in a supermarket in Epping in December 2021.

'No one was injured but the chook was cooked.'

The woman is facing charges of throw missile and wilful damage, and was remanded in custody over an outstanding warrant for another matter.

She will face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in March.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Server shot in the face by twin sisters over missing $3 hamburger recalls panic: ‘I’m probably gonna die here’

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face last month for a missing order said that he thought he would die that day and never see his three-year-old son again.Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is recovering with injuries in his neck, tongue, and a fractured spine. A bullet is still lodged in a “precarious part of his throat” and his long-term prognosis is unknown, according to a fundraiser set up by his family.Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, the 20-year-old twin sisters who assaulted Mr Rodriguez on 30 January, were arrested four days after the incident, and are facing attempted homicide charges,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotisserie Chicken#Fowl
The Independent

Mom accused of decapitating 6-year-old child and dog claims devil was trying to attack her

A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beheading her 6-year-old son and her dog, telling authorities that the devil was speaking to her. Police in Kansas City said the woman, Tasha Haefs, 35, allegedly carried out the grisly crime on Tuesday night. KCTV reports that police responded to a call Tuesday night from a woman who was afraid someone was trying to hurt her. She told police that the devil was trying to attack her. Police asked if she suffered from any mental illnesses, but she said she did not and hung up the phone. When...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

The mummified body of an elderly woman was found sitting at the kitchen table of her home in northern Italy, police said. Marinella Beretta, 70, had apparently been dead for more than two years when authorities discovered her remains. Officers had arrived at her cottage near Lake Como because high winds threatened to topple trees in her overgrown garden, according to local reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot During Brooklyn Home Invasion After Woman Cons Him Into Opening Door

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two men and a woman they say pushed their way into a Brooklyn man’s apartment and shot him in the leg. Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a building on Voorhies Avenue near Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay. According to police, a woman rang the victim’s doorbell, telling him he owed his monthly dues. The victim opened the door, and two gunmen then forced their way into the apartment. The victim struggled with one of the men, and was shot in the left leg. The suspects then tied him up with zip ties and stole a Rolex watch, iPhone and credit cards. Police say the victim’s property was worth approximately $1,600. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
E! News

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Reveals He Was Partially Eaten By Animals After Death

Watch: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt. New details surrounding Brian Laundrie's death have been uncovered. Human remains belonging to the 23-year-old fiancé of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito were found at a Florida reserve in October following a month-long police manhunt. Though his death was later revealed to be a suicide, with his family's attorney telling E! News that Laundrie died of a "gunshot wound to the head," the full autopsy results had not been released until Monday, Feb. 14.
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Florida woman charged with murder, allegedly stabbed her husband over 140 times

Joan Burke has been charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her disabled husband more than 140 times. Burke was held without bond on Feb. 21. On Feb. 11, Ricardo Green called authorities after he came home from work and saw his stepfather, Melvin Weller, on the floor in a pool of blood. Weller had a skull fracture caused y a meat cleaver to the right rear area of his head.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida father fatally shoots his two children in domestic murder-suicide

A Florida father fatally shot his two children and then himself in a murder-suicide following a domestic dispute. The shooting took place in Miami Lakes, a suburb of Miami, where the father killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before killing himself. The shooting occurred at around 9.30pm on Tuesday outside their apartment complex. The mother of the children was also at the home when the murders took place but she was not harmed, WSVN reported. Neighbours who heard the mother’s screams ran outside and performed CPR on the boy, but he didn’t survive. The apartment complex is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her baby as prosecutors share postpartum search history

A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy