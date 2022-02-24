Northern Arkansas region prepares for potential power outages

Areas to the south are bracing for the potential of power outages as they prepare for possible sleet and freezing rain on Thursday.

Local agencies took Wednesday to prepare for the next few days.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has food, water and their vehicles ready to help people in need.

Sheriff John Montgomery said they change out tires on some of their vehicles, with ones that are better equipped to drive in this weather.

“Here, especially in a real hilly area, we have to basically have snow tires, studded snow tires, in order to get around in bad weather,” said Montgomery.

Inside their sally port, Montgomery said, they have their own tire shop of sorts.

On Wednesday, the Mountain Home area saw its fair share of sleet.

With it being so cold, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said they’re having to make sure to put down the right mixture of materials to treat the roads.

“We have roughly 85 pieces of equipment throughout our district,” said Jeff Wheeler, ARDOT District Maintenance Engineer. “We run two 12-hour shifts for 24 hours.”

In Northern Arkansas, higher ice accumulations are expected. This could potentially cause spotty power outages throughout the area.

“We have water that we can take out,” said Montgomery. “We actually have food packs that are provided by AT&T and the mobile food bank that we can take out and help folks. We deliver prescriptions, take people to the doctor and dialysis. The ice is the biggest problem here because we’re not flat.”

