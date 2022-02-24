ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Parents issued urgent warning as gastro rips through childcare centres in NSW

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Parents in NSW have been urged to monitor their children for symptoms as gastro rips through early childcare centres.

The state's health department warned families the highly infectious stomach flu was running rampant in a tweet on Thursday.

'Keep kids home while sick and for 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped. If symptoms persist, visit your GP,' NSW Health advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qks48_0eNWTNy800
Parents in NSW have been urged to monitor their children for symptoms as gastro rips through early childcare centres (stock image of a child washing their hands)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ88D_0eNWTNy800
'Keep kids home while sick and for 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped. If symptoms persist, visit your GP,' NSW Health advised in a tweet on Thursday afternoon

The department added it was important that children and their carers were washing their hands well with soap and water to reduce the spread.

There have been more than 155 outbreaks of highly infectious gastroenteritis in NSW childcare centres this month, nearly double the usual number of cases.

Richard Broome from NSW Health said almost 1000 children and more than 210 staff members had been affected in February, a 97 per cent increase for the month.

'Since then there have been further notifications of gastroenteritis outbreaks across the sector,' he said on Thursday.

Norovirus causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines, the condition known as acute gastroenteritis.

Viral gastroenteritis symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches.

In more extreme cases, sufferers can experience fever, headaches and body aches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gCfc_0eNWTNy800
There have been more than 155 outbreaks of highly infectious gastroenteritis in NSW childcare centres this month, nearly double the usual number of cases (stock image)

The symptoms can take up to three days to develop and usually last between one or two days, or longer.

Most people recover without complications but it can be serious for infants, people with suppressed immune systems and the elderly.

Gastro is typically spread by contact with an infected person with an infected person or through contaminated food and water.

Rest and rehydration are the main forms of treatment for the common infection.

Any person living in a household with someone with gastro should avoid visiting high-risk facilities until at least 48 hours after each person has recovered.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Parents of infants: Urgent recall issued for infant formulas

A powdered infant formula that is sold in Idaho is being recalled. State health officials say parents who recently used Similac brand formula should check similacrecall.com to check if the formula they use is among those being recalled. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating complaints of bacterial infections in four infants who consumed Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas, which are all produced by Abbott Laboratories. The four...
IDAHO STATE
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Childcare#Rips#Immune System#Infants#Nsw Health
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Country
Australia
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection. What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection. The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Nationwide Recall Issued For Brand Of Supplements Due To 'Serious Health Risks,' FDA Says

A recall has been issued for a supplement after the products were found to be tainted with an undeclared drug that could cause serious health issues. Esupplementsales, LLC is recalling lot number 2107 of "Hard Dawn Rise and Shine" capsules, which were discovered to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient found in an FDA-approved product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday, Jan. 28.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy