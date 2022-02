FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -101, Nashville SC +280, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals. The Seattle Sounders start the season at home against Nashville. The Sounders went 17-8-9 overall and 8-4-6 at home a season ago. The Sounders scored 53 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game. Nashville went 12-4-18...

MLS ・ 8 HOURS AGO