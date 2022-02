With the guidance of over 30% annual growth in the next five years, Palantir may easily report annual revenues of at least $6B by 2026. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has just begun to unlock its massive potential, given its strong penetration into multiple markets. Its recent stock performance has been mostly negative, which is partly attributed to the massive stock-based compensation in FY2020. Nonetheless, we believe that the current dip presents a substantial buying opportunity for aggressive investors, who believe in PLTR's guidance of over 30% annualized growth in the next five years.

