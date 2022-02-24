ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto RFP 2022-004

By News Staff
 4 days ago

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-004 RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. DUE DATE: March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for the Finance Department for Financial Advisor. Sealed proposals will be received...

Cedar Hill Notice to Contractors – PW21-0001

NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION. Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION PW21-0001, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENDING AND READING.
CEDAR HILL, TX
City of Duncanville Zoning File 2022-04

ZONING FILE #2022-04 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
DeSoto Hires North Texas Public Works Veteran Charles Brewer

Brewer Named Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department. The City of DeSoto, Texas, has hired veteran Public Works Director Charles Brewer to serve as the Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department, which oversees all major City infrastructure projects, enforces all building codes and regulations, and manages all municipal facilities.
DESOTO, TX
When Will My Garbage Be Collected? City Updates

Winter Weather Once Again Impacts Trash/Recycling Collection. Republic Services has announced that all routes have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 24. The Arlington Landfill will also be closed and will reopen Friday, Feb. 25. All Wednesday and Thursday customers will receive service on their next regularly scheduled collection day. Cedar...
DESOTO, TX
Dallas County Helps Families Stay in Their Homes

CARES Act funds are available for housing assistance for eligible families. Dallas—Thousands of Dallas County families have been able to stay in their homes thanks to the Emergency Housing Assistance Program that provides short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to residents who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions in funds are still available to help families.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Cedar Hill ISD Food Service Bid RFP 21-22-04

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY RFP #21-22-04, 10:00 a.m. (CST) You are invited to submit proposals to the Cedar Hill ISD Business Office for the services listed above. Proposals will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300 Cedar Hill, TX 75104 until Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the time indicated above (CST). Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Departments; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFP # 21-22-04. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Cedar Hill High School – 1 Longhorn Blvd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.
CEDAR HILL, TX
DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie

DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume. Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Department after serving as Business Development.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Legal Notice: City of Duncanville Sign Control Board Public Hearing March 10

The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the requests of: Michael Gary of Giant Sign representing Automann located at 1250 N. Duncanville Rd., Duncanville, TX. Mr. Gary is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance: A Monument Sign. Section 16A-31 (f) Maximum number: One per street frontage. Exception: (1) Directory, one per entrance. (2) Menu board, two per drive-thru window. It has been determined that this Monument sign cannot be considered a Directory sign. Directory sign. A sign used for listing the occupants within shopping centers, industrial sites, retail districts, office districts and commercial sites. This is a request for a second Monument sign to be allowed.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Sunday Afternoon Fire In Duncanville Destroys Multiple Units

BEST SOUTHWEST AND OTHER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO STRUCTURE FIRE AT 800 LINK APARTMENTS FEBRUARY 20, 2022. Duncanville, TX – On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., the Duncanville Fire Department along with response partners responded to a structure fire call at the 800 Link Apartments in Duncanville, Texas. The apartments are located off W. Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Early Vote Information for the Upcoming March 1, 2022, Joint Primary Election

Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the March 1st Primary Election begins Monday, February 14th, and ends Friday, February 25th. Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Mansfield Residents To Vote On Five Bond Props In May

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield City Council will ask Mansfield residents to consider five bond propositions totaling an estimated $155.5 million during the May 7 municipal election. Residents will be asked to weigh the benefits of several proposed capital projects in consideration of their potential costs. Those projects are:...
MANSFIELD, TX
DeSoto State Of The City: Charting A New Path Forward

Vanessa Sterling from the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce began by discussing some of the things that Rachel L. Proctor, the 22nd Mayor of DeSoto, has accomplished. In addition to being Mayor, she was previously on the City Council and during that time served as Mayor-Pro-Tem. She was recognized in the Dallas Business Journal and has too many other numerous accomplishments to list here.
DESOTO, TX
Hutchins Public Safety Ribbon Cutting Marks Progress

HUTCHINS – A ribbon cutting commemorating the opening of the Hutchins Public Safety building Wednesday morning drew about 75 people including residents and elected officials. “This is a great day that we are standing in this building that is for Public Safety. That is not the norm, but it...
HUTCHINS, TX
Treat Your Sweetie To A Red Velvet Cake Blizzard® Treat at DQ

Limited Edition Red Velvet Cake Available While Supplies Last in February. BEDFORD, Texas (February 8, 2022) – No matter your relationship status on Valentine’s Day, you should still treat yourself to something special. February brings a special sweet treat for the valentine in your life with the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard® Treat at participating DQ® restaurants in Texas. Blended with red velvet cake pieces and silky cream cheese icing, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is one to love and shared with a special Valentine. DQ restaurants in Texas will serve up this buttery, tangy, velvety masterpiece throughout February.
BEDFORD, TX
Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center Open Saturday, Feb. 12

WASHINGTON – If you’re dreading filing your taxes because you find yourself overwhelmed or confused, you are not alone. This Saturday the Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center is holding special Saturday hours on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Visitors can walk-in for assistance with all services routinely offered at the office, except for making cash payments. No appointment is required.
DALLAS, TX
Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

