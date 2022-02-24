2-23 Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a massive night in the boys basketball state tournament with regional championships on the line. Metamora beat Mid-Illini rival Washington 60-44, while Manual upset Big 12 foe Notre Dame 36-33 in a double overtime thriller. Other boys hoops regional championship winners include Normal Community, Farmington, Eureka, Central Catholic and […]
Clutch free throw shooting and solid defense carried the University High School girls basketball team to a 39-36 victory over Canton on Thursday in the championship game of the Class 2A Chillicothe IVC Sectional. “This is definitely quite the achievement. We're super proud of our team,” U High coach Laura...
Now this was real radical Radford. Renowned under veteran coach Rick Cormany for playing a suffocating man-to-man defense, who were these guys lining up in a zone Thursday night in their Region 2C boys basketball semifinal against Martinsville?. That would be the guys heading to the region final and the...
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 7. Bolingbrook 7. Quincy 2. Lyons 2. Larkin 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Barrington 1. Class 3A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Simeon (11) 23-5 114 1. 2. East St....
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini met up with 22nd ranked Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown. The Buckeyes would hold off a late Illinois run and get the win 86-83. Kofi Cockburn fouled out with 12 points and three rebounds. The hot hand for the Illini was Alfonso Plummer. He had a team-high 26 points.
Massaponax saw its stellar season come to an end Friday night, falling to visiting Riverside 58-43 in their Region 5D semifinal. Both teams played with what might be called “playoff intensity,” battling for every ball, applying pressure up and down the court, and always going for the steal or the block.
(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as playoffs continued for both boy's and girl's basketball in the IHSA postseason. Plus, find out who our next Athlete Of The Week is and hear what Illini Expert Mark Tupper has to say about the Illini's latest loss.
MONTICELLO — The Pana girls basketball team relishes the third quarter. The top-seeded Panthers rallied ahead after the break en route to a 46-33 victory over No. 2 Paris in the Class 2A Monticello Sectional final on Friday. Pana (34-1) trailed 17-16 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 17-7...
For the second straight week, a hot start helped the Superior boys hockey team knock off a higher-seeded foe from the Chippewa Valley. The seventh-seeded Spartans scored twice in the first period and held off sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-3 in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. The victory came a little under a week after the Spartans did the same to second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals.
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton is one win away from another trip to state. The Lady Potters rallied to beat Washington, 44-38, to capture the class 3A girls basketball sectional championship at LaSalle-Peru on Thursday. Morton, which won four state titles between 2015-2019, will play Chicago Heights Marian in the Ottawa Super-sectional Monday for a […]
Leading by eight points with 5:41 to play in a 6D North Region boys tournament semifinal game, things started going wrong for the Madison Warhawks. The team eventually suffered a season-ending loss in overtime, 61-58, to the host Washington-Liberty Generals. A trio of missed foul shots, a couple of turnovers...
DECATUR -- MacArthur boys basketball junior Krystopher Walker stepped to the free-throw line Friday with the game on the line. The Generals were up 60-57 over Springfield Southeast with six seconds remaining in the Class 3A regional final and making both free throws would put the game out of reach from the Spartans.
LINCOLN — The turning point in Tuesday's Class 3A sectional semifinal between MacArthur and Lincoln girls basketball teams came exactly four minutes into the contest. In those initial four minutes, MacArthur was doing everything right. The Generals built a 15-8 lead with quick passes across the court that were beating the Railers to the basket.
JOLIET -- Having already made it through one storm at the start of the day, the Edwardsville Tigers had to weather through a second at the beginning of the third quarter. Five turnovers on their first five possessions turned a six-point halftime lead into a one-point deficit less than two-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter.
LINCOLN — Cayla Koerner just kept on coming. The Mahomet-Seymour senior guard underpinned a pivotal nine-point run late in the third quarter and the top-seeded Bulldogs secured a 52-43 victory over No. 2 host Lincoln in the Class 3A sectional girls basketball final at Roy S. Anderson Gym on Friday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boys Basketball teams were in action Friday as all four classes held Regional championships. NEXT GAME: Auburn vs. Dekalb, Wednesday, March 2, at Huntley. East 49, Huntley 39,. NEXT GAME: East vs. Larkin, Tuesday, March 1, at Huntley. Dekalb 74, St. Charles North 57. NEXT GAME:...
