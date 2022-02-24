ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online....

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WrestleMania 38 Plans For Sasha Banks Revealed?

It looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon. This week’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.
Updated Card For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5. We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.
Roman Reigns Embraces Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown, Dark Matches

As seen in the videos below, a tender moment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his chief advisor, Paul Heyman, occurred after SmackDown ended last night. The dark match main event saw a six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns. But as the crowd chanted that Heyman looked like a Walrus, the action stopped briefly. Reigns then gave Heyman a hug and comforted his manager while standing on the outside of the ring.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
WWE Confirms Which WrestleMania 38 Night Will Feature Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

The card for WWE's biggest event of the year is still coming together, with only four confirmed matches to this point. We are starting to get more details though, and now we know what night Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's anticipated match-up will take place on during the WrestleMania 38 festivities. Today WWE announced that Reigns vs Lesnar (which is a Champion vs Champion winner take all match) will take place on Sunday, April 3rd. If anything, it will be the night's main event, but we'll just have to wait and see if that pans out.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign WrestleMania 38 contracts

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to put pen-to-paper for their WrestleMania 38 super fight on WWE SmackDown. Universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar emerged victorious in their respective Elimination Chamber title matches, setting up a champion vs. champion match on the grandest stage of them all. WWE SmackDown takes place inside the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
WWE's Brock Lesnar Demolishes Roman Reigns' Security in SmackDown Brawl

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown concluded with the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and after Reigns asked for some acknowledgment from the crowd, Heyman went on a spiel about this match being bigger than ones featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and more. Then Lesnar came into the ring and had some words for Reigns and Heyman. Lesnar said "Mister Acknowledgment and Mr. D***, allow me to introduce myself as your new Reigning Defending Heavyweight Champion of the world Brock Lesnar. I am very impulsive. If you think for one second that these skidmark security guards are going to keep me from kicking your ass and your ass, you've got another thing coming."
Ronda Rousey To Make WWE SmackDown In-Ring Debut, Another Title Match For Next Week

A second title match and Ronda Rousey’s first one-on-one match since March 2019 has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next week’s show will feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against The Viking Raiders. The Vikings vs. The Usos was originally planned...
