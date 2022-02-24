ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's top diplomat urged the international community to 'stop Putin' after the Russian president announced an attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on February 23, 2022.

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

  • Ukraine's top diplomat urged the international community to "stop Putin."
  • Dmytro Kuleba's remarks come after the Russian president announced a military attack on Ukraine.
  • Kuleba also wrote a "to do list" of steps to deter Russia, including "devastating" sanctions.

Ukraine's top diplomat urged the international community to "stop Putin" after the Russian president announced a military attack on Ukraine and explosions were reported near Ukrainian cities.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Russian president's actions are a "full-scale invasion" on Ukraine, and called it a "war of aggression."

"The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," he wrote on Twitter minutes after Russia's invasion. "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. "

Kuleba also posted a "to-do list" of steps to deter Russia and said the future of both Europe and the world "is at stake."

Kuleba requested "devastating" sanctions on Russia, weapons and equipment for Ukraine, financial assistance, and humanitarian aid.

The Russian attack was launched while the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Wednesday night.

As the UN met, Putin said in a video that aired early on Thursday morning in Russia that the country was launching a "special military action" against Ukraine.

Within minutes, explosions were reported near major Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian officials said the country has been targeted by airstrikes.

Earlier on Wednesday before the attack, Kuleba told the UN General Assembly that a full-blown war with Russia would be "the end of the world order as we know it."

He urged the UN and the international community to levy "swift, concrete, and resolute actions" as a response to Russian aggression.

The US, UK, European Union, and other countries have already imposed sanctions on Russia after increased military action by Putin in recent days. US President Joe Biden called the assault a "premeditated war" on Ukraine.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring," Biden said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

