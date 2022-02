Counting down to the big day! Brittany Matthews celebrated her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with her friends — and some fitness. The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur, 26, shared photos from the party via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. Her event was decorated with balloons celebrating the bride and a picture wall bearing the phrase “Britt’s Bach Bash.” Matthews and her friends also swam in a pool featuring her name in lights and floaties in the shape of hearts and an engagement ring.

