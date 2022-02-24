ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wes Iwundu: Plays but does little

 4 days ago

Iwundu logged zero points (0-1 FG), three assists and one rebound across five...

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
Wes Iwundu
Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
Zion Williamson gets insulted by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

Zion Williamson finally made another appearance in New Orleans this week … well, kind of. The Pelicans star was the subject of a very unflattering Mardi Gras parade float in his local city on Thursday. The float, courtesy of a krewe called The Knight of Chaos, was given the name “Setback.” It featured a giant pelican inside a “Deep Fried Pelicans” bucket and also depicted Williamson himself. The float gave Williamson the jersey number “1Ton,” had him saying, “I’m hungry,” and poked fun at his contract by having him in a heap of money.
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 18-11; South Carolina Upstate 12-15 After two games on the road, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are heading back home. South Carolina Upstate and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Expected to play Monday

Beasley (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers. Beasley was sidelined for Friday's loss to the 76ers, but after practicing Sunday, he's expected to suit up Monday. Across 10 contests in February, the backup wing has averaged 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.
Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
