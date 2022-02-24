ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yup, today is Giving Day

By Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc.
 4 days ago
It's Giving day today – the annual fundraiser for local nonprofits, supported by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. NoN's volunteer board of directors will match the first $1,000 in donations today....

Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling lifts mask mandate

NORWALK, Conn. – Mayor Harry Rilling is lifting Norwalk's mask mandate as of midnight today, Thursday, Feb. 24. "After reviewing the latest data and meeting with our local health department and medical advisors, I have decided to lift the city-wide mask mandate. We will continue to watch the data closely as my administration has done throughout the pandemic and will keep the public updated," Rilling said in a news release.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk BoE urged to drop mask mandate

NORWALK, Conn. — A storm of public speakers at Tuesday's Norwalk Board of Education meeting, most arguing against continuing the mask mandate in the schools, relayed multiple stories about the effects the pandemic is having on Norwalk's youngest residents. "Wearing a mask every day and having these...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #135

NORWALK, Conn. — Harold Cobin took this photo at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in Cranbury. It was adjusted slightly in Photoshop, given technology's limitations when it comes to capturing an image as bright as the moon.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Dachowitz should be booted from Norwalk budget discussions

This publication knows us as NPS parents fiercely supportive of our public schools, yet, we also try to tackle these issues with a practical mindset. It goes without saying that every negotiation has its posturing, its shots across the bow, its hopes and dreams, and ultimately imperfect end result. No one side is without imperfections or absolved from critique. But, when the true colors of one side's representatives cauterize their astonishing viewpoints and show them to the community, it needs to be addressed.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk BoE fires back at CFO Dachowitz

NORWALK, Conn. – The Norwalk Board of Education struck back Wednesday with a detailed rebuttal to the insinuations made by Norwalk's Chief Financial Officer early this week as he presented a budget recommendation with school district funding well below what the BoE asked for. If the recommendation is...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Sledding in a public park?

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Politicians celebrate funding for Norwalk-based nonprofits. It's true that no one is "officially allowed" to be on the Oak Hills Park golf course when it is closed, Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Mike DePalma said last week, confirming that citizens are unable to go sledding on the golf course, as described by Paul Cantor in a letter to the editor.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk needs to take real action on equity after disappointingly poor start

This is an open letter to Mayor Harry Rilling. The Race and Social Justice Coalition at St. Paul's has been closely following developments regarding the consulting firm Led By Us & Associates and the City, since we were one of the groups with whom they spoke. We are concerned with the lack of transparency in the ending of the contract with the consulting firm, which we saw recently reflected in the local newspapers. Our group, and we are sure many others, has been waiting since August 2021 to find out why this group was so abruptly dismissed.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Black History Month

The Norwalk Board of Education is proud to recognize Black History Month at Norwalk Public Schools. Throughout the month, members of our community, schools, educators and students are encouraged to honor the accomplishments of Black Americans and their substantial roles throughout history. In the 1920's historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

John Altieri, 1939-2022

NORWALK, Conn. — The Executive Committee of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers is expressing "great sadness on the death of our very dear former President John Altieri," NFT President Mary Yordon said. Altieri, 82, was a founding member of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers and served as...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

'Tough decisions' on tap as Norwalk wrestles with debt decisions

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is on track to lose its Triple A bond rating within two years, according to Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Dachowitz issued this warning as various City bodies begin considering the 2022-23 capital budget in light of the expensive efforts to upgrade Norwalk's public-school buildings. Those needs are long overdue, two Common Council members said, questioning the wisdom of avoiding the decline to a Double A rating, given the tradeoffs involved. Others say they want to maintain the Triple A rating.
NORWALK, CT
