Yup, today is Giving Day

This is an open letter to Mayor Harry Rilling. The Race and Social Justice Coalition at St. Paul’s has been closely following developments regarding the consulting firm Led By Us & Associates and the City, since we were one of the groups with whom they spoke. We are concerned with the lack of transparency in the ending of the contract with the consulting firm, which we saw recently reflected in the local newspapers. Our group, and we are sure many others, has been waiting since August 2021 to find out why this group was so abruptly dismissed.

NORWALK, CT ・ 22 DAYS AGO