ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Councilman Seeks to Rename Park for Skid Row Activist General Jeff Page

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBa4Q_0eNWNlkC00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León introduced a measure today to rename Gladys Park in the Skid Row area for General Jeff Page, an activist and hip-hop artist who became known as the ``mayor of Skid Row'' before he died last October.

``General Jeff's commitment to Skid Row was second to none, and the city should recognize his selfless dedication by renaming Gladys Park in his honor,'' de León wrote in his motion, which instructs the Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners to rename the park, at 808 E. Sixth St., to General Jeff Page Park.

According to the motion, Page arrived in Skid Row in 2006 wanting to help the community, and while he didn't know anyone at the time, he got involved in the neighborhood by attending community meetings. He started his own organization called ``Issues and Solutions'' after learning about specific problems plaguing the area but not hearing any resolutions.

``General Jeff began to advocate for Gladys Park, with the idea that green spaces were an important component of a healthy community. Working alongside the community, ``Issues and Solutions'' was able to replace the broken park benches, fix the cracked surface on the basketball court, upgrade the drinking fountain and get increased cleaning from the Department of Recreation and Parks,'' the motion stated.

Page, originally from South Los Angeles, was a pioneer of the West Coast hip-hop scene in the 1980s and 1990s. After becoming an organizer in Skid Row, he served on the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council and was part of the effort to create the Skid Row Neighborhood Council.

Page died at 56 years old on Oct. 13 after suffering a stroke and heart problems, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

LA Residents 16-25 Can Apply For City's New Youth Council Through Monday

Monday is the deadline for Angelenos ages 16 to 25 to apply for the city's new Youth Council, which is modeled after a program created by Mayor Tom Bradley that current Councilman Paul Koretz served on. The paid program will consist of 30 people, two youth representatives from each council district, serving one-year terms. The group will learn about the inner workings of Los Angeles as they work alongside city department staff and provide recommendations on ways to solve issues in their neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Downtown Los Angeles#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy