The bomb squad was called in Sunday night at San Jose's SAP Center during a Sharks game. Police and bomb investigators were called in after privately contracted explosive detection K9 became focused on a locker outside the arena, and around 100 people who were attending the game and trying to exit the arena were stuck in an area of the building for an hour until the "all clear" was declared. [NBC Bay Area]

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO