Former German Township Fire Department Chief Receiving National Award

In this episode of the Side Alpha Podcast, Chief Marc Bashoor speaks with Chief Otto Drozd, the executive secretary of the NFPA/IAFC Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association. Having served as fire chief at four metro fire departments, Drozd speaks to the unique challenges of leading large fire service agencies, the variations from state to state, and how fire chiefs can make a difference at each department, even if through varying approaches. He details the work of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association and what it's been like stepping into his new role as executive secretary.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO