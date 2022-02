University of Texas senior Jaskaran Singh has found the ultimate remedy to student loans—the business major raked in a $250,000 grand prize after beating out 36 other university students to win the Jeopardy! National College Championship that aired Tuesday night.Singh, who is a finance and business major in the Texas McCombs School of Business, won eight Daily Doubles and answered both Final Jeopardy! questions correctly to take the grand prize over two other college students.The two-game championship saw Singh beat out Kennesaw State University's Raymond Goslow and Northeastern University's Liz Feltner with his supreme buzzer skills: although he had...

