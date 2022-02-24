ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Anything that happens high, we’ve to lower the building”; When Jason Statham revealed that Dwayne Johnson was afraid of heights

By Ishaan Rathi
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is one of the most popular stars in the world and nobody can deny the fact that the Rock is one of the greatest Hollywood stars till date. The big man has been having one of the biggest times of his life with his movies breaking records and his...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham's The Meg 2 Has Cast Its Villain And More

Back in 2018, Hollywood brought back the shark movie in a big way with the summer release of The Meg. The big-budget blockbuster starring Jason Statham is set to become a franchise with its upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. Now that filming is underway for the megalodon flick, we know more about the movie’s cast.
MOVIES
People

John Cena on Peacemaker Season 2, Possibilities of a Crossover with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

The season 1 finale of Peacemaker has dropped and fans are already looking forward to season 2. HBO Max renewed the DC Extended Universe action-comedy for a second installment last week, days before the first season was set to conclude. The first season takes place in a post-Suicide Squad world where outcast superhero Peacemaker is released from prison to assist on an unknown mission. He joins an eclectic team of misfits to track down alien 'Butterflies' while also dealing with his relationship with his villain father and his past trauma.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Statham
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Proves His Generosity With After Dinner Tip

When it comes to superstars in entertainment, few rival the level of fame that Dwayne Johnson has. He was rather generous recently after a dinner out on the town. The former WWE champion has been in the news quite a bit lately. He just remains one of the most famous and universally loved stars in the country. As a former football guy, Johnson was on the ManningCast during the NFL Playoffs. He has been talking about the Super Bowl more often as the date gets closer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Hollywood Stars#Hips#Wwe Champion#The People S Champ
epicstream.com

Jason Momoa Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The 'Aquaman' Star Today?

With the continuous bloom of his career, Jason Momoa may soon become one of the wealthiest actors. Many may have started to know Jason Momoa in his role as Khal Drogo in the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and Aquaman, but he has been in the business for a long while. He is not only an actor but a model, director, writer and producer who has successfully accumulated huge net worth.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Responds After Jason Momoa Joins The ‘Family’

The next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will be, as far as we're aware, the end. Or more specifically, the next two entries, since Fast & Furious 10 is set to be split into two films. It will mark the end of an era for the “family” but before they drive off into the sunset, they’ll bring at least one more big name along for the ride. It was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is likely joining the franchise, and Tyrese Gibson for one couldn’t be happier.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Watch: Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans. The Fast family always rides together. When Tyrese Gibson announced his mother Priscilla Murray had passed after battling pneumonia and COVID-19 on Feb. 14, his Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences. Tyrese, 43, posted an emotional...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Penelope Cruz displays big appearance transformation in latest post

Penelope Cruz's appearance has often played a part in her appeal as a performer, but she's not shied away from transforming herself for a role if need be. The actress showed off just that with her latest social media post, where she reposted a snippet from one of her latest film releases, Official Competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy