NATICK (CBS) – The federal government’s free COVID test kits are now trickling into mailboxes in the Boston area. Some people are still waiting for notifications, but postal carriers tell WBZ-TV they are coming in now. “Quite a few have come through,” said mail carrier Matt Deroche. He has been braving bitter cold temperatures delivering them. The box on the kits says it should not be stored below 36 degrees. This week temperatures have dipped into the 20’s, teens, and even single digits. “Right now, we don’t have any evidence to suggest that the tests are compromised by temperature extremes,” said Newton-Wellesley...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO