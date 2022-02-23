ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens officially announce five coaching hires

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been on quite the coaching carousel during the start of the 2022 offseason. They replaced their now-former defensive coordinator Don Martindale with the University of Michigan’s Mike Macdonald, and have seen other coaches leave for other opportunities, creating holes on their staff.

On Wednesday, Baltimore officially announced the hires of five coaches in inside linebackers coach Zach Orr, outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, tight ends coach George Godsey, defensive quality control coach Ryan Osborn and assistant offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

All five hires were previously reported, so they didn’t come as much of a shock. They will be tasked with working to help their players become the best that they can be, and each brings valuable and unique experiences to Baltimore.

