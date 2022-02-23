ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens promote DL coach Anthony Weaver to assistant head coach

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been busy on the coaching front during the 2022 offseason, as they’ve maneuvered through parting ways with coaches, seeing others leave, and bringing in replacements. However, they’re also doing some promoting, as was the case on Wednesday with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

The former player and current coach was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach, showing the trust that the team has in him. Weaver is highly respected within the organization, and is considered an up-and-coming coach.

Weaver was drafted in the second round of the 2002 draft by Baltimore, and played the first four seasons of his career with the franchise, accumulating 144 total tackles and 14.5 sacks. He would spend three more years in the NFL with the Houston Texans before his career ended in 2008. He also has a plethora of coaching experience, including being the defensive coordinator of the Texans in 2020.

