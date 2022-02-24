ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofía Jirau Is The First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome

By Megan Ambers
blavity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puerto Rican-born model, Sofía Jirau became the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome after joining 17 other women to launch the brand's new campaign, making history. Jirau is the second Puerto Rican model to appear in a Victoria's Secret campaign, following supermodel Joan Smalls. Last week,...

