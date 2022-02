Yung Bleu, a father of two, just announced that he will be expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Tiemeria. The Moon Boy rapper posted an ultrasound photo of his baby with the accompanying caption,”It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl she was shaped exactly like a [heart]...This is my heart otw! You gave me the best gift My Baby girl is otw! So in return happy Valentine’s Day @tiemeriad You know I love you with everything in me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO