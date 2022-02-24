ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July. Can It Collapse?

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R20kT_0eNWLOZB00

Baron Rothschild, the 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, was quoted as saying "buy when there's blood in the streets, even in the blood is your own."

The quote has popped up on Twitter following Bitcoin's most recent price dive.

"Bitcoin at 30k is just sweating, bloodshed is when it goes to 15k," one person responded.

Bitcoin's latest battering came amid the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine and follows another severe drop in January.

Bitcoin fell to $35,005.30 after Russia launched an attack in Ukraine overnight as of time of writing. This is its lowest level since July 20, when prices fell to $29,971.90. The cryptocurrency is a long way down from its November high of $69,077.44, according to CoinGecko.

'We're Getting Close to the Bottom'

Despite the recent spate of bad news, several industry analysts discount the idea of bitcoin crashing.

"It's fascinating to see how these Russians Ukraine tensions have been really weighing on crypto," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas with Oanda. "Often times when we cover crypto you take a look at look correlations and right now you can pretty much throw everything out of the window."

Moya said that cryptocurrency has been hurt in the last two months by the Federal Reserve's tightening policy and geopolitical risks, but he believes that "you're going to start to see that a lot of that has been priced in now."

"I think that we're getting close to the bottom," he said. "I think that there is still a tremendous amount of money and interest and the long-term investment potential is still there."

Dr. Merav Ozair, a blockchain expert and fintech professor at Rutgers Business School, said "there is no way bitcoin is going to zero."

"Whatever is happening in the crypto market has nothing to do with what's happening in the network," she said. "I have been researching the network itself and there's a kind of disconnect happening here."

Ozair added "Russia is having a love-hate with crypto, but I'm not sure that this is really the problem."

'The Story Isn't Volatility'

"It could be that people are just focusing on something else," she said. "Sometimes you take assets out just because you are unsure of what's going to happen and that could be driving the prices down."

The first reaction is panic, Ozair said, "but then "rationale sets in and we understand that we're still OK and then the market stabilizes."

Rodrigo Vicuna, chief financial officer at Prime Trust, said that he does not believe bitcoin prices will collapse, noting that "the current movement reflects the ebb and flow of stocks and represents several things going on in the market right now."

"Historically, Bitcoin tends to fall in the January-February timeframe, so this isn’t out of the ordinary," he said. "There are numerous market forces that are leading to this short-term volatility; however, we see a whole host of entrants coming into the market from retailer investors to institutions and miners.

From a retail perspective, Vicuna said, "the story isn't volatility, it is adoption, and we continue to see that increasing."

"Bitcoin is digital gold, and as scarcity goes up, we’ll see institutions expand their positions," he said.

'Cryptocurrencies are a Mess'

Vicuna said he sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 over the next 18 months and he believes "that regulatory clarity can help drive greater stability and support within the industry – positioning bitcoin into a lower risk asset class with clear paths toward consumer adoption.”

Louis Navellier, founder of money manager Navellier & Associates, is less than enthusiastic about bitcoin's future, saying it will "crash to $10,000 in the next couple years."

"Bitcoin is banned in China, India and Turkey," he said. "All that is needed is for another major country or two to ban Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies."

The "amusing thing", Navellier added is that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler taught about cryptocurrencies and blockchain at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"The Treasury says that cryptocurrencies are 'an asset' to be taxed, but the Fed says that cryptocurrencies are 'not legal tender' and the SEC Chairman say that cryptocurrencies may be worthless in the upcoming years," he said.

Overall, Navellier said, "cryptocurrencies are a mess."

"The only thing that could possibly save them would be if they paid interest and competed with bank deposits," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin, cryptos collapse amid Russian Ukraine invasion

The cryptocurrency market is crumbling as Russia has launched a full-scale attack on the Ukraine. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, tumbled to around the $35,000 per coin level. Meanwhile, rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin fell in sympathy trading at the $2,400 and 11 cent per coin levels. Other cryptocurrencies such as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Bitcoin Bulls, Says Latest BTC Dip Could Be a Trap

A closely followed crypto strategist says that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls might be in trouble as the latest crypto market dip could be setting up a trap for them. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 244,000 Twitter subscribers that the top crypto asset by market cap’s next support level looks weak and that a test of it could land BTC near the $20,000 mark.
MARKETS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Twitter#Coingecko#Russians#Oanda#The Federal Reserve#Fintech#Rutgers Business School
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy