This Plainwell restaurant gives the phrase "I'll fly if you buy" a whole new meaning. The Fly Inn restaurant has parking for your propellor plane. Housemade biscuits and sausage gravy, country fried steak, a burger with tater tots, shrimp basket or eggs any style with buttermilk pancakes or french toast isn't exactly airport food but you can get it all at The Fly Inn of Plainwell. The menu is pretty standard for a typical cozy breakfast and lunch eatery, but it's the parking lot that is remarkable- it's an airstrip!

PLAINWELL, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO