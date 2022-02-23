Snowfall Season 5 Premiere Recap: Twisted Fates Revealed

Click here to read the full article.

Len Bias’ tragic death in 1986 served as a foreboding harbinger in the two-part Season 5 premiere of FX’s hit crime drama Snowfall Wednesday night.

More cautious and paranoid than ever, Franklin attempted to tighten his familial circle by any means necessary and refused to leave any loose ends. This was in part, as fans found out, because his live-in girlfriend and business partner Veronique is expecting their first child. His desire to protect himself and Veronique got put to the test when White Rob’s impetuous pal Thad sniffed too much cocaine and shot and killed an innocent partygoer whom he thought had slighted him.

At first, Franklin calmly brought White Rob to his mom’s house where he could lay low and slowly detox with Wanda’s help. Franklin even planned to check one of his oldest friends into a rehab program once they disposed of Thad. But trusting White Rob became harder and harder to do, and when Franklin heard Thad ask about Reed, aka Teddy, Franklin’s former CIA drug connect, he realized Thad’s grave would include White Rob’s loose lips and dead body, too.

Making matters more tragic, White Rob seemed to have no idea that his death was imminent as he lit his crack pipe one last time and searched for Halley’s Comet in the night sky. Peaches was also horrified by Franklin’s cold and calculated execution of Rob and probably wondered if he didn’t dig that grave fast enough, he could be next. The bodyguard’s reaction is especially telling when one considers that Peaches is a Vietnam vet.

With Rob and Thad dead, Franklin happily talked about a possibly bright future with Veronique and readied himself for endless drug and real estate deals with his new CIA handler Grady. Teddy had other plans, of course, and because he wanted his old job back, he did everything he could to push Grady out.

First, he visited his old boss and stumped for his previous position. Teddy also noted that Grady was skimming money off the top and canoodling with Black Diamond, one of Franklin’s trusted hitwomen. As a final gesture, Teddy paid Gustavo a visit and questioned him about Grady and what kind of operation the sticky-fingered party boy was running. Gustavo admitted that Grady was a lot more fun than Teddy, and the CIA spook actually looked offended.

Despite all of this, it actually surprised us when Teddy paid a second visit to Grady — the first time was in disguise — asked him to quit and then secretly poisoned and killed him when he didn’t agree. Did Grady’s insults about Teddy’s wife moving on with someone else bruise his ego? Probably, but Teddy was more than likely going to kill Grady, no matter what he did or said.

Teddy then paid an unwelcome visit to Franklin and let him know in so many words that he was the boss again. When Franklin asked about his father Alton’s fate and that of Grady’s, Reed refused to give a direct answer and told him to call him Teddy now. After Teddy left, Franklin grabbed his gun and instantly regretted not shooting and killing Teddy when he had the chance.

