On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Union tied Minnesota United 1-1 at Subaru Park in front of a packed crowd. The Union started off slow and were unable to create many offensive chances throughout the game. This was the first MLS game of the 27th season and it provided some excitement in the first half but not so much in the final 45 minutes. The game certainly got chippy as there were five yellow cards in the match, and when all was said and done the Union earned a point to start off the 2022 season.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO